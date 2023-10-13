Home States Odisha

Darpadalan chariot wheel at Kalahandi

The wheel’s arrival was celebrated with a grand procession, featuring Kirtan and Ghumura, and marked by the performance of homa and other rituals, before it was reverently placed in its designated loc

Published: 13th October 2023

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: The wheel of the Darpadalan chariot of Devi Subhadra made its way to the Kalahandi University campus from Puri on Thursday.The wheel’s arrival was celebrated with a grand procession, featuring Kirtan and Ghumura, and marked by the performance of homa and other rituals, before it was reverently placed in its designated location. The event drew not only students and university staff but also members of the public from various walks of life, all gathering to witness the significant arrival.

Vice-chancellor Sanjaya Satpathy emphasized the historical and spiritual significance of Kalahandi as a ‘Shaktipitha’. The region is renowned as the abode of the oldest form of Shakti upasana, with Stambeswari, Dokri, and Manikeswari being the main deities. Furthermore, Jugsaipatna is distinguished as the Subhadra pitha.

The Darpadalan chariot wheel, in this context, is regarded as a powerful symbol of progress and development, the VC stated, adding, it would serve as a source of strength and motivation for students, inspiring them to advance in both their academic and social lives.

