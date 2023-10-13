Nabard to prepare DPR for developing Bagapatia rehabilitation colony

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Thursday requested the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) to develop Bagapatia rehabilitation colony in Rajnagar block of Kendrapara district as a model colony with required infrastructure.

Chief secretary Pradeep Jena, who reviewed the progress of works undertaken at Bagapatia village where a model colony is being set up to accommodate 571 families affected by sea erosion at a high-level meeting, here asked the department concerned to create a strong sea barrier by massive plantation of mangroves, short coconut and sapota trees.

Construction of a fish jetty, cold store for storage of fish and provision of boat repair should be part of the proposed DPR. The state government proposed to take up all development activities including livelihood programmes like carpentry and tailoring for the people of the rehabilitation colony which will be funded out of loan from Nabard under the rural infrastructure development fund (RIDF).

As the rehabilitation colony is prone to cyclone, the Revenue and Disaster Management department felt the need for construction of a cyclone shelter there. The chief secretary asked the department to submit a proposal to the government for funding of the cyclone shelter under RIDF.

The meeting was informed while construction of 571 houses under Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana has been completed, four anganwadi centres, one primary school, a high school, one Rajiv Seva Kendra and a post office have been set up.

