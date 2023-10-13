Odisha: Man hacks 16-month-old son to death with axe, held

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Shockwaves spread in Sundargarh’s Brahmani Tarang area after a man reportedly hacked his 16-month-old baby to death and also attacked two of his neighbours with an axe at Birual village on Thursday. Accused Buddheswar Singh (40) was later overpowered by villagers and given a sound thrashing before being handed over to police.

Sources said Singh had a long history of mental illness. His mental condition had reportedly improved recently after treatment. However on Thursday afternoon, he became violent after his wife did not respond to him over some issue. In a fit of rage, he chased his wife with an axe in hand. The terrified woman rushed out of the house to safety and screamed for help.

In the meantime, the couple’s 16-month-old son tried to reach his mother on hearing her screams. Finding the boy in front of him, an enraged Singh attacked him with the axe. The toddler died on the spot. The accused also attacked two of his neighbours who tried to intervene.

Before Singh could do more harm, other villagers overpowered him. He was severely thrashed and tied to a cot. On being informed by villagers, Brahmani Tarang police along with a forensic team rushed to Birual. The boy’s body was seized and sent to postmortem. Singh was also taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries which he sustained in the assault by villagers.

In-charge IIC of Brahmani Tarang police station Radheshyam Bag said investigation is underway to determine if the accused is mentally unstable. For some reason, Singh did not sleep on Wednesday night and also consumed alcohol. A case has been registered basing on the complaint filed by the accused’s family members. Singh will be arrested after he is discharged from the hospital.

