PACS officials get suspension axe for paddy purchase scam

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The secretary and assistant secretary-cum-data entry operator of the Redhua Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS) have been placed under suspension due to their alleged involvement in illegal paddy procurement by collecting tonnes of paddy from people other than the legitimate farmers during the last kharif paddy procurement season.

Sources said farmers from various regions, including Tanra, Bartira, Majurai, Icchapur, Mundal, Adheikana, Hatagram, Redhua, and Nuagada, had registered their names with the Redhua PACS.The secretary, Surendra Nath Biswal, and assistant secretary, Prakash Kumar Mohapatra, allegedly manipulated records to favour certain people. During the last kharif season, paddy was procured from 481 farmers, despite only 360 farmers officially registering for procurement, with false documents and land records being used to facilitate the illicit transactions.

Outraged farmers appealed to collector Parul Patwari, DRCS, Cuttack, and assistant registrar cooperative society, Jagatsinghpur, in March.Responding to the complaints, a joint inquiry committee was formed in June in which it was revealed that a farmer of Kendrapara district had sold paddy under the Redhua PACS, while 5,000 tonne of paddy from a legitimate farmers had been excluded.President of Redhua PACS, Pradipta Kumar Mohanty, confirmed, “Following the directive from DRCS, Cuttack, I have suspended both the secretary and assistant secretary from their duties.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

JAGATSINGHPUR: The secretary and assistant secretary-cum-data entry operator of the Redhua Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS) have been placed under suspension due to their alleged involvement in illegal paddy procurement by collecting tonnes of paddy from people other than the legitimate farmers during the last kharif paddy procurement season. Sources said farmers from various regions, including Tanra, Bartira, Majurai, Icchapur, Mundal, Adheikana, Hatagram, Redhua, and Nuagada, had registered their names with the Redhua PACS.The secretary, Surendra Nath Biswal, and assistant secretary, Prakash Kumar Mohapatra, allegedly manipulated records to favour certain people. During the last kharif season, paddy was procured from 481 farmers, despite only 360 farmers officially registering for procurement, with false documents and land records being used to facilitate the illicit transactions. Outraged farmers appealed to collector Parul Patwari, DRCS, Cuttack, and assistant registrar cooperative society, Jagatsinghpur, in March.Responding to the complaints, a joint inquiry committee was formed in June in which it was revealed that a farmer of Kendrapara district had sold paddy under the Redhua PACS, while 5,000 tonne of paddy from a legitimate farmers had been excluded.President of Redhua PACS, Pradipta Kumar Mohanty, confirmed, “Following the directive from DRCS, Cuttack, I have suspended both the secretary and assistant secretary from their duties.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp