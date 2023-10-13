Home States Odisha

Rohidas, Deep Grace felicitated; thank CM

Sports and Youth Services Minister Tusharkanti Behera lauded Rohidas and Deep Grace for their commitment and hardwork.

Published: 13th October 2023

Sports Minister Tusdharkanti Behera felicitating India womens hockey player Deep Grace Ekka and India mens hockey player Amit Rohidas at a function in Bhubaneswar on Thursday -- Photo | Shamim Qureshy

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Sports and Youth Services Minister Tusharkanti Behera felicitated Asian Games hockey medalists Amit Rohidas and Deep Grace Ekka here on Thursday. Behera lauded Rohidas and Deep Grace for their commitment and hardwork.

Following the felicitation, Rohidas expressed his gratitude to the Odisha government, “ I would like to thank Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for his constant support in providing world-class infrastructure and hosting international events. He always encourages and motivates us”, he said.

Echoing Rohidas’ sentiments, Deep Grace said, “I express my gratitude to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, for his unwavering support in offering top-notch facilities and organising global tournaments in Odisha. His constant support serves as a source of encouragement and inspiration for us.”

