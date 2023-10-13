Ten districts in Odisha yet to submit water conservation plans

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the Centre’s months-long campaign for conservation of water bodies in water-stressed districts ends in November, 10 districts in Odisha are yet to prepare district-specific water conservation plans and GIS mapping of water bodies.

Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain (JSA-CTR) campaign - 2023 was launched on March 4 for strengthening the water sources, particularly in 150 water stressed districts (WSDs), identified by Jal Jeevan Mission, in the country.

The preparation of district-specific scientific water conservation plans and GIS mapping of all water bodies in the districts were the important interventions under the campaign.The National Water Mission (NWM) under the Ministry of Jal Shakti had issued a guideline regarding the preparation of a scientific water conservation plan for the districts.

The ministry has also provided funds to the districts for taking up the activities.After the preparations and planning, which were to be over by March 31, the works were to be implemented by June 30 and verification of works to be done by October before validation from communities at special gram sabhas in November.

Even seven months after the campaign was launched, sources said, Angul, Bhadrak, Deogarh, Gajapati, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kalahandi, Koraput, Nuapada and Sundargarh districts have not submitted the scientific water conservation plan and GIS mapping records yet.

