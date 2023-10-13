Woman kills neighbour’s 12-year-old daughter for ‘stealing’ marigold plant in Odisha

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Udala police on Thursday detained a woman on the charge of killing a 12-year-old girl for stealing a marigold plant from her garden at Bhaluhuruda village in Mayurbhanj district.The accused was identified as 38-year-old Laxmi Murmu. The deceased girl, Saraswati Hansdah, was Laxmi’s neighbour.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Kaptipada Sarthak Ray said according to the complaint filed by the girl’s mother Sita Hansdah, she and her husband went to Bhubaneswar on Wednesday morning to bring certificates of Saraswati from a school. They asked Laxmi to look after their daughter.

At around 9 am, Saraswati went to Laxmi’s house and allegedly uprooted a marigold plant from her garden. When the accused came to know about the incident, she became furious and reportedly thrashed the girl brutally with a bamboo stick. She was also seen dragging Saraswati on the road. Before dropping off the girl at her house, the accused again beat her.

The complaint further said at around 12 noon, Laxmi informed Sita about the incident over phone. When Sita and her husband returned home in the night, they found their daughter hanging by a saree near the veranda. They raised an alarm following which other neighbours rushed to the spot and told them about the incident in the morning.

On being informed, Udala police reached Bhaluhuruda village and sent the body to Udala sub-divisional hospital for autopsy. Subsequently, Sita lodged an FIR with police alleging that Laxmi beat her daughter to death and then hanged her body to make it appear like a suicide.

The SDPO said basing on the complaint, a case was registered under section 302 of the IPC against the accused. Police have detained the woman and are interrogating her. The exact cause of the girl’s death can be ascertained after the postmortem report arrives.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BARIPADA: Udala police on Thursday detained a woman on the charge of killing a 12-year-old girl for stealing a marigold plant from her garden at Bhaluhuruda village in Mayurbhanj district.The accused was identified as 38-year-old Laxmi Murmu. The deceased girl, Saraswati Hansdah, was Laxmi’s neighbour. Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Kaptipada Sarthak Ray said according to the complaint filed by the girl’s mother Sita Hansdah, she and her husband went to Bhubaneswar on Wednesday morning to bring certificates of Saraswati from a school. They asked Laxmi to look after their daughter. At around 9 am, Saraswati went to Laxmi’s house and allegedly uprooted a marigold plant from her garden. When the accused came to know about the incident, she became furious and reportedly thrashed the girl brutally with a bamboo stick. She was also seen dragging Saraswati on the road. Before dropping off the girl at her house, the accused again beat her.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The complaint further said at around 12 noon, Laxmi informed Sita about the incident over phone. When Sita and her husband returned home in the night, they found their daughter hanging by a saree near the veranda. They raised an alarm following which other neighbours rushed to the spot and told them about the incident in the morning. On being informed, Udala police reached Bhaluhuruda village and sent the body to Udala sub-divisional hospital for autopsy. Subsequently, Sita lodged an FIR with police alleging that Laxmi beat her daughter to death and then hanged her body to make it appear like a suicide. The SDPO said basing on the complaint, a case was registered under section 302 of the IPC against the accused. Police have detained the woman and are interrogating her. The exact cause of the girl’s death can be ascertained after the postmortem report arrives. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp