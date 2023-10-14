Home States Odisha

8-day Cuttack Baliyatra from November 27

.Officials said compared to last editions of the annual fest, this year the focus will be on making it visitor-friendly, safe and fun for everyone.

Published: 14th October 2023 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2023 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

File photo

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Cuttack city will host the annual Baliyatra from November 27. The festival will continue for a period of eight days.This was decided at the first coordination meeting of the mega fair between officials of Cuttack Municipal Corporation, district administration and other stakeholders on Friday.Officials said compared to last editions of the annual fest, this year the focus will be on making it visitor-friendly, safe and fun for everyone.

Several issues were discussed at the meeting attended by additional chief secretary Satyabrata Sahu and Cuttack mayor Subhash Singh. Cuttack collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani asked officials to ensure smooth conduct of the fair by ensuing drinking water, electricity and basic amenities for visitors.This year, the number of stalls at Palishree Mela, hosted by ORMAS, will be increased to 400.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp