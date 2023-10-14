8-day Cuttack Baliyatra from November 27

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Cuttack city will host the annual Baliyatra from November 27. The festival will continue for a period of eight days.This was decided at the first coordination meeting of the mega fair between officials of Cuttack Municipal Corporation, district administration and other stakeholders on Friday.Officials said compared to last editions of the annual fest, this year the focus will be on making it visitor-friendly, safe and fun for everyone.

Several issues were discussed at the meeting attended by additional chief secretary Satyabrata Sahu and Cuttack mayor Subhash Singh. Cuttack collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani asked officials to ensure smooth conduct of the fair by ensuing drinking water, electricity and basic amenities for visitors.This year, the number of stalls at Palishree Mela, hosted by ORMAS, will be increased to 400.

