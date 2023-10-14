Home States Odisha

9 Odias reach home from Israel in first leg

Indian nationals evacuated from Israel under Operation Ajay arrive at Indira Gandhi International airport, in New Delhi.(PTI Photo)

By Diana Sahu
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Nine Odias - all students of various universities in Israel - returned to the country in the first leg of ‘Operation Ajay’ on Friday night. Eight of them have arrived in the state on Saturday morning.The state government, however, does not have data on the exact number of people from Odisha who are currently in Israel.

“The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is keeping us in the loop on the returnees. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has directed us to ensure that people of our state reach their homes safely,” state resident commissioner at New Delhi, Ravi Kant told The New Indian Express.

Accordingly,  provisions have been made for them at Odisha Niwas and Odisha Bhawan in Delhi and travel arrangements for their onward journey to Odisha. While nine from Odisha returned in the first flight on Friday, more from the state are scheduled to come back soon, he said.

Narrating their ordeal, two Odia research scholars of Ben-Gurion University of Negev in the Israeli city of Beersheba - Sweta Trishna and Bhupesh Meher of Bhubaneswar and Sambalpur respectively - said Beersheba saw major attacks on Saturday last. “But apart from that day, there was no major violence.

There are safe rooms (a fortified safety room designed to protect against the threat of an air strike and bomb strike in every house, educational institution and other facilities in Beersheba because of its war history. So once there was a war warning, we remained safe in these rooms on our university campus,” said Sweta.

Bhupesh said the returnees in the first leg of Operation Ajay were chosen on ‘first come and first serve’ and location basis. “We were provided registration forms by the Indian Embassy and asked to register for returning to India. We travelled from Beersheba to Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv in a train at our own risk. People from lesser risk zones reached first,” said Bhupesh, who is doing his PhD on experimental rock deformation there.

