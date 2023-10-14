Bandh over eviction drive affects normal life in Burla town

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Normal life was hit in Burla town on Friday due to the 12-hour bandh called by Citizens’ Committee to protest the eviction drive launched by Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) to widen roads.All government and private offices, banks, educational institutions and business establishments remained closed during the bandh. Agitators were seen picketing at multiple spots in the town. Though vehicular movement was restricted during the agitation, only two-wheelers were seen moving on roads.

People from different spheres of life including social and cultural organisations besides leaders of all the political parties participated in the bandh. Former town president of Congress Girija Nayak said in a bid to widen the main roads of Burla, the SMC has launched an eviction drive and already razed many shops and houses, most of which were encroachments. But now, eviction notices have been served on many houses which are located away from the main roads.

“There is no need to demolish these structures. We are against this forceful eviction spree of the civic body. Besides, the administration is not giving enough time to people and demolishing their structures. The drive is being carried out in an undemocratic manner,” he alleged.

Nayak further said Burla has a population of over 55,000. More than 30 per cent of the total population have their houses on government land. These people had come to Burla when the Hirakud Dam was being constructed and subsequently, settled in the town. “Though these people have been staying here for the last more than six decades, they are yet to get permanent pattas of the land. We want the government to take steps for land settlement in Burla at the earliest,” he added.

Enforcement officer of SMC Subhankar Mohanty said the eviction drive has been launched to pave way for two four-lane road projects in Burla. “Only those structures obstructing the projects are being removed. Moreover, we are in the process of making a loss assessment. Plans are also underway to develop vending zones to rehabilitate the affected people.”The bandh was called off at 6 pm. Later in the evening, the agitators held a public meeting at the main square of Burla town to discuss their further course of action.

