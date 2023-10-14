CBI recovers USD 20,000 and Rs 17 lakh cash from Paradip Port doctor

By Express News Service

PARADIP: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday recovered Rs 17 lakh in cash apart from more than $20,000 from the premises of the public health officer (PHO) of Paradip Port Dr Rajendra Narayan Panigrahi who was held for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 54,000 from a shipping agent.

During searches at Panigrahi’s properties in Paradip, Cuttack and Balasore, CBI officers recovered the cash along with foreign currencies from his bathroom. Besides, huge quantities of foreign cigarettes and liquor were also seized in Paradip.The agency also seized incriminating documents pertaining to five properties at various places in Odisha and Hyderabad.

Panigrahi was pressed at the Paradip Port for medical screening of international crew members of different vessels as per the Government of India guidelines to provide Covid clearance. He demanded Rs 1,500 to give medical clearance for each crew member of a particular vessel. Since there were 80 crew members, he demanded Rs 54,000 as bribe for issuing medical clearance certificates.

This prompted employee of the shipping agent to report the matter to CBI which raided the office of the PHO and seized Rs 54,000 while he was accepting the bribe.After the raid, CBI shifted Panigrahi to its Bhubaneswar office and interrogated him. Later, he was arrested and produced before the court of special judge, Bhubaneswar.

