Home States Odisha

CM directs admin to ensure safe return of Odia workers

On Thursday, family members of the workers had met officials of Labour department and requested them to take steps for their safe return.

Published: 14th October 2023 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2023 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Video grab of the workers at the wood processing unit in Laos | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has directed the state administration to ensure the safe return of 35 Odia workers reportedly held captive by a private company in Laos.The chief minister’s office (CMO) maintained as per the direction of the chief minister, labour commissioner N Thirumala Naik has taken up the matter with the Indian embassy at Laos. The Embassy authorities have informed they are in touch with the labourers and all necessary steps will be taken for their safe return to India.

A report was published in The New Indian Express on Friday stating at least 35 workers from Kendrapara district have been held captive by their employer in Attapeu province of Laos. The matter came to the light when the workers sent videos to their families narrating their plight. Belonging to Jaynagar panchayat under Rajkanika block of the district, the workers said they were engaged in a wood processing unit in Laos. The workers alleged they are being physically and mentally tortured by their employer.

On Thursday, family members of the workers had met officials of Labour department and requested them to take steps for their safe return.They said each of the youths had paid Rs 1.50 lakh for transportation expenses and the agent had promised them a salary of Rs 70,000 per month.Kendrapara district labour officer Ashok Murmu had said, “We have informed the higher authorities of the Labour department of the matter”.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Odia workers in Laos

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp