CM directs admin to ensure safe return of Odia workers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has directed the state administration to ensure the safe return of 35 Odia workers reportedly held captive by a private company in Laos.The chief minister’s office (CMO) maintained as per the direction of the chief minister, labour commissioner N Thirumala Naik has taken up the matter with the Indian embassy at Laos. The Embassy authorities have informed they are in touch with the labourers and all necessary steps will be taken for their safe return to India.

A report was published in The New Indian Express on Friday stating at least 35 workers from Kendrapara district have been held captive by their employer in Attapeu province of Laos. The matter came to the light when the workers sent videos to their families narrating their plight. Belonging to Jaynagar panchayat under Rajkanika block of the district, the workers said they were engaged in a wood processing unit in Laos. The workers alleged they are being physically and mentally tortured by their employer.

On Thursday, family members of the workers had met officials of Labour department and requested them to take steps for their safe return.They said each of the youths had paid Rs 1.50 lakh for transportation expenses and the agent had promised them a salary of Rs 70,000 per month.Kendrapara district labour officer Ashok Murmu had said, “We have informed the higher authorities of the Labour department of the matter”.

