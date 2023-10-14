Headmaster suspended for being drunk

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: A headmaster has been placed under suspension for allegedly attending school in inebriated condition in Kandhamal district.The School and Mass Education (S&ME) department on Thursday suspended Ashwini Kumar Nayak, the headmaster of government-run Gardingia upper primary (UP) school in Tikabali block, basing on the report of cluster education officer Jagannath Sahani.

District Education Officer (DEO) Pramod Kumar Sarangi said some parents and local residents had accused Nayak of coming to the school drunk frequently. An inquiry carried out by the cluster education officer found the allegation to be true.

As per the direction of the S&ME department, the headmaster was suspended for his inappropriate behaviour.Incidentally, Nayak was transferred to Gardingia UP school from Burbinaju around four months back following similar allegation by locals. He was engaged as a teacher in Burbinaju UP school.

