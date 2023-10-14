‘Jagannath culture to be preserved’

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday said Jagannath culture will be preserved in every village of the state through ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ scheme.Launching the scheme in Puri and Nayagarh districts virtually, the chief minster said places of worship in villages will be renovated with funds sanctioned for it. Heritage sites will also be preserved for future generations, he added.

The chief minister said the roots of the state’s culture will be strengthened further with the propagation of Jagannath culture and restoration of places of worship. Stating Odisha is the land of Lord Jagannath, the chief minister said the state’s culture denotes equality, peace and service. “Attaining these values is the goal of Odisha in the 21st century,” he added.

5T secretary VK Pandian said Rs 14.36 crore has been sanctioned for repair and renovation of 10 temples in Puri district. For Nayagarh district, Rs 35.48 crore has been sanctioned for renovation of 11 shrines including Rs 4.6 crore for Jagannath temple at Ranpur.

