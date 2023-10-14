Home States Odisha

Odisha: Botched robbery led to murder of CWC member

Child welfare committee (CWC) member Saudamini Ratha’s driver Simanchala Sahu and his associate held

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Child welfare committee (CWC) member Saudamini Ratha was murdered when her driver’s plan to burgle her house went awry, Berhampur police said on Friday.Saudamini (57) was found murdered at her residence in Nilakantha Nagar within Gosaninuagaon police limits on Wednesday. Acting swiftly, police arrested the CWC member’s driver Simanchal Sahu and his accomplice Biswanath Sahu for the crime within a few hours.

Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said at around 11.15 pm on Wednesday, Gosaninuagaon police received information regarding assault on a woman in Nilakantha Nagar. A police team rushed to the spot and found the body of Saudamini lying on the first floor of her building. Basing on her sister Puspanjali Acharya’s complaint, a case was registered and probe initiated.

During investigation, it came to light that Saudamini had gone to Bhubaneswar on Tuesday to attend a meeting. She had planned to stay in the state capital for three days. The CWC members had informed her driver Simanchala about her plan and asked him to take leave for three days.

Simanchala, who was hired by Saudamini as her driver four months back, decided to take advantage of the woman’s absence and loot her house. He contacted his friend Biswanath and chalked out a plan to commit the burglary. The duo purchased an iron cutter from a shop located at Aska road in Berhampur on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, Saudamini returned to her house the next day due to some reason. As per the plan, Simanchala broke into the CWC member’s house but was shocked to find her inside.Finding no way out, he assaulted Saudamini with a wooden plank leading to her death. Simanchala then called Biswanath and informed him about the incident. Subsequently, he escaped from the spot on Biswanath’s motorcycle.The SP said both the accused are involved in at least seven criminal cases including attempt to rape on a minor. The duo was produced in court.

