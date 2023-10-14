Home States Odisha

Odisha launches concessional bus rides for women, students and PwDs

As per a notification issued by the Commerce and Transport department, women, students and PwDs will be charged a flat fare of Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively irrespective of the distance travelled.

Published: 14th October 2023 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2023 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

LAccMI scheme
By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has introduced concessional fare for women, students and persons with disabilities (PwDs) travelling in buses under location accessible multimodal initiative (LAccMI) scheme, launched by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Malkangiri recently.

As per a notification issued by the Commerce and Transport department, women, students and PwDs will be charged a flat fare of Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively irrespective of the distance travelled. The concession in bus fare for students will be applicable on production of valid school/college identity card or authenticated proof from the competent authority. The PwDs will have to produce an identity card or authenticated proof from the competent authority like BDO, commissioner or executive officer of municipal corporation/municipality/NAC or district social welfare officer concerned.

The state government has launched non-AC bus services for block connectivity and AC services for districts. The bus fare in a non-AC bus is Rs 5 for  up to 10 km, Rs 10 for 11-20 km, Rs 15 for 21-40 km, Rs 25 for 41-60 km and Rs 30 for 61-80 km. On the other hand, passengers will have to pay Rs 10 for travelling up to 10 km in an AC bus, Rs 20 for 11-20 km, Rs 40 for 21-40 km, Rs 60 for 41-60 km and Rs 80 for 61-80 km.

Buses operators have been asked to display km slab-based fare chargeable from the passengers along with the concessions available for information of the travellers. “Concession in bus fare is a big incentive for women, who often have to work to augment family incomes, and students, who travel long distances for higher education,” said an official.

Welfare measure

Women, students and PwDs will be charged flat Rs 5 and Rs 10 for block and district connectivity

No cap on distance travelled

PwDs and students are required to produce necessary documents to avail the benefit

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LAccMI scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp