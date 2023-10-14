Odisha launches concessional bus rides for women, students and PwDs

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has introduced concessional fare for women, students and persons with disabilities (PwDs) travelling in buses under location accessible multimodal initiative (LAccMI) scheme, launched by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Malkangiri recently.

As per a notification issued by the Commerce and Transport department, women, students and PwDs will be charged a flat fare of Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively irrespective of the distance travelled. The concession in bus fare for students will be applicable on production of valid school/college identity card or authenticated proof from the competent authority. The PwDs will have to produce an identity card or authenticated proof from the competent authority like BDO, commissioner or executive officer of municipal corporation/municipality/NAC or district social welfare officer concerned.

The state government has launched non-AC bus services for block connectivity and AC services for districts. The bus fare in a non-AC bus is Rs 5 for up to 10 km, Rs 10 for 11-20 km, Rs 15 for 21-40 km, Rs 25 for 41-60 km and Rs 30 for 61-80 km. On the other hand, passengers will have to pay Rs 10 for travelling up to 10 km in an AC bus, Rs 20 for 11-20 km, Rs 40 for 21-40 km, Rs 60 for 41-60 km and Rs 80 for 61-80 km.

Buses operators have been asked to display km slab-based fare chargeable from the passengers along with the concessions available for information of the travellers. “Concession in bus fare is a big incentive for women, who often have to work to augment family incomes, and students, who travel long distances for higher education,” said an official.

Welfare measure

Women, students and PwDs will be charged flat Rs 5 and Rs 10 for block and district connectivity

No cap on distance travelled

PwDs and students are required to produce necessary documents to avail the benefit

