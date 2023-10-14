Odisha: Patient’s kin thrash doctor of private hospital, insist on compromise

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A group of around 15 persons thrashed a doctor and staff of Shree Hospitals after a patient died after being referred from the facility.The patient was admitted to the hospital on October 7 but the doctors referred him to another private healthcare institution in the city specialising in cardiology where he succumbed a day later. The deceased’s relatives and their associates then arrived at Shree Hospitals within Badagada police limits on Tuesday and assaulted the doctor and the staff there.

On receiving a complaint from the hospital, Badagada police registered a case and arrested two persons but the others involved in the crime are still at large. The associates of the accused are now insisting the hospital employees arrive at a compromise.

“The two accused managed to secure bail within a few hours of getting arrested. I am part of an association and we are planning to submit a memorandum to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik requesting him to bring an amendment in Orissa Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act,” said a senior doctor of Shree Hospitals.

The Act only covers institutions run by state government or Centre. As private healthcare institutions and doctors employed there are not covered under the Act, people engaged in violence against them are not being booked under stringent laws, he said. Meanwhile, the police said they are making efforts to nab the absconding accused.

