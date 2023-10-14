Home States Odisha

Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology develops nutri-rich millet ‘ShreeRatna’

The new variety comes at a time when millet topped the menu at the dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu for G20 leaders indicating its global acceptance.

Published: 14th October 2023 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2023 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) has developed a new high-yielding nutrition-rich millet variety.The variety named ‘ShreeRatna’ (precious jewel-grain) has already been piloted in a few districts of the state and would soon be promoted across the country. It is suitable for both kharif and rabi seasons.

The new variety comes at a time when millet topped the menu at the dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu for G20 leaders indicating its global acceptance.With semi-dwarf plant height, medium sized light green leaves and light brown seed, the new variety has a medium maturity period of around 117 days. It is resistant to brown spot and foot rot disease, moderately resistant to blast disease and stem borer, aphis and grasshopper.

Unlike other finger millet varieties which have an average productivity of 1,477 kg per hectare, ‘ShreeRatna’ developed under All India Coordinated Research Project on small millets by the Centre for Pulses Research and department of Plant Breeding and Genetics, College of Agriculture, has an average yield of 2,350 kg per hectare.

Dean (research) of OUAT Prof Susanta Kumar Swain said the new variety has more health and nutrition benefits as it has high iron content (50.2 mg/kg) and zinc (21.6 mg/kg) as compared to other national and local varieties.

Since it is rich in fibre, Prof Swain said, consuming this variety of millet will help lower cholesterol, keep weight under control, stabilise glucose, which is important for people with diabetes and reduce the risk of heart disease and cancer.

Healthy and nutritious

The variety named ‘ShreeRatna’ has already been piloted in a few districts of the state
‘ShreeRatna’ has an average yield of 2,350 kg per hectare
It has 50.2 mg/kg iron and 21.6 mg/kg zinc content

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology OUAT ShreeRatna

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp