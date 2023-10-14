Home States Odisha

Orisaa HC imposes Rs 10,000 cost on MLA Md Moquim for not presenting witness

Court gave him time till October 17 to present witness in his defence in the case in which his election from Barabati-Cuttack constituency in 2019 has been challenged.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Friday imposed a cost of Rs 10,000 on MLA Mohammed Moquim while granting him time till October 17 to present witness in his defence in the case in which his election from Barabati-Cuttack constituency in 2019 has been challenged.

The court was hearing the election petition filed by Debashish Samantaray, BJD leader and former MLA Barabati-Cuttack, four years back. Earlier after competition of cross-examination of Moquim, the court had fixed Friday for presenting witness by him in his defence. But when the matter came up, senior advocate Bidyadhar Mishra, appearing for him sought adjournment and sought time for presenting the witnesses.

Justice SK Sahoo allowed the adjournment subject to deposit of `10,000 by the respondent (Moquim) in the High Court Advocates’ Welfare fund and submit proof of payment on October 17, the date fixed for presenting of witness by him.Justice Sahoo asked Moquim’s counsel to pass on evidence affidavits of all witnesses to senior advocate Milan Kanungo, counsel for the election petitioner by then and present the three witnesses on October 17.

Samantaray had filed the election petition on July 3, 2019, challenging the election of Moquim on the ground that he had suppressed material facts with respect to the criminal cases pending against him while filing his nomination papers. 

While seeking direction declaring his election void and asking the Election Commission for fresh polls, the petition has further cited that Moquim had also not disclosed correct facts about his assets and liabilities.Samantaray had won from the Barabati-Cuttack seat in 2009 and retained it in 2014. But Moquim wrested the seat for the Congress by defeating Samantaray by a margin of 3,827 votes in 2019.

