Posing as OJEE officials, three dupe medical aspirants of Rs 80 lakh, held

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Police on Friday arrested three persons for allegedly impersonating as Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) officials and minting over Rs 80 lakh from various medical aspirants on the promise of providing them seats in government colleges.Two of the accused, Byasadeba Mohanty and Manas Parida are from Nayagarh while the third Abinash Purohit belongs to Phulbani.

Balangir SP Rishikesh Khilari said police began investigation after receiving complaint from Brundaban Meher who was duped of Rs 16 lakh by the three. He said around eight persons are involved in the racket which targets students who have not secured good ranks in the NEET, by promising them seats in government medical colleges.

“The accused were operating from a fake office named ‘Kalinga Academy’ near Baramunda’s Ruchika market in Bhubaneswar. Taking advantage of the counselling time that was underway from September first week, the accused randomly contacted parents and assured them of providing their children seats in various government medical colleges,” he said.

The accused, posing as OJEE officials, reportedly demanded fees of Rs 27 lakh, Rs 30 lakh and Rs 27 lakh from the parents to get their wards admitted in government medical colleges of Baripada, Balangir and Koraput respectively. The trio reportedly asked the parents to fill up forms and submit required documents.

The accused further sent forged admission confirmation letters via mail by creating fake domains of different medical colleges. After receiving confirmation mails, the parents deposited money in the bank accounts of the accused, Khilari said.“The gang has collected over Rs 80 lakh from different people out of which Balangir Police seized Rs 16 lakh from the trio. Five others are presently at large and efforts underway to nab them,” he added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BALANGIR: Police on Friday arrested three persons for allegedly impersonating as Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) officials and minting over Rs 80 lakh from various medical aspirants on the promise of providing them seats in government colleges.Two of the accused, Byasadeba Mohanty and Manas Parida are from Nayagarh while the third Abinash Purohit belongs to Phulbani. Balangir SP Rishikesh Khilari said police began investigation after receiving complaint from Brundaban Meher who was duped of Rs 16 lakh by the three. He said around eight persons are involved in the racket which targets students who have not secured good ranks in the NEET, by promising them seats in government medical colleges. “The accused were operating from a fake office named ‘Kalinga Academy’ near Baramunda’s Ruchika market in Bhubaneswar. Taking advantage of the counselling time that was underway from September first week, the accused randomly contacted parents and assured them of providing their children seats in various government medical colleges,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The accused, posing as OJEE officials, reportedly demanded fees of Rs 27 lakh, Rs 30 lakh and Rs 27 lakh from the parents to get their wards admitted in government medical colleges of Baripada, Balangir and Koraput respectively. The trio reportedly asked the parents to fill up forms and submit required documents. The accused further sent forged admission confirmation letters via mail by creating fake domains of different medical colleges. After receiving confirmation mails, the parents deposited money in the bank accounts of the accused, Khilari said.“The gang has collected over Rs 80 lakh from different people out of which Balangir Police seized Rs 16 lakh from the trio. Five others are presently at large and efforts underway to nab them,” he added. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp