Sikharchandi case: NGT hearing over, judgment reserved

BHUBANESWAR: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has completed its hearing in the case pertaining to construction activities taken up by the state government at Sikharchandi hills in the capital city while keeping its judgment reserved.

The tribunal has also modified its previous order expunging the fine of Rs 2,500 imposed on Chandaka Wildlife Division DFO over delay in submission of information in connection with the case. The two-member Bench comprising Justice B Amit Sthalekar and expert member Arun Kumar Verma reserved the judgment after hearing the counsels for both the applicant and respondents.

The court also took the affidavit filed by the Khurda administration on record. As per the affidavit submitted by Khurda collector, the Sikharchandi hill areas have not been recorded as forest till October 1980 and excluded from the purview of Forest Conservation Act 1980 for which no forest clearance is required for proposed development activities undertaken by state authorities at the hill.

This apart, the affidavit states the area of three acre on which the water storage facility is being taken up does not meet the threshold limit of 20,000 square metre for building and construction project as provided under the MoEF-EIA notification of 2006 for which no environment clearance is required and no environmental assessment study is required to be conducted.

The BDA has also sanctioned around Rs 3.51 crore in favour of Odisha Forest Development Corporation for plantation of 18,000 saplings at Sikharchandi hills along with their maintenance for five years. Around 14,000 saplings have already been planted in the hill area as of September 26, the affidavit stated.

On the other hand, advocate Sankar Prasad Pani, counsel for the petitioner, said considering the inventory of medicinal plants on Sikharchandi hills, they have sought tribunal’s intervention for declaration of the hills as a biodiversity heritage site.

“We have also urged for exploration of alternative sites for the water storage project. If none of the sites to be identified are feasible for this project, as a last resort they (government authorities) make an attempt to continue their project at the site,” Pani said.The tribunal has kept in abeyance the ongoing construction activities in Sikharchandi hills, a part of Chandaka Wildlife Division citing it may damage the biodiversity in the area.

