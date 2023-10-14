Stir over ESIC curb on referral to tie-up hospitals

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: All the trade unions barring Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) on Friday staged demonstration to protest the decision to restrict referral of patients from the model hospital of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) at Rourkela to tie-up hospitals.

Members of CITU, AITUC, INTUC, HMS, AICCTU, SUCI and Gangpur Mazdoor Manch participated in the demonstration held in front of the model hospital. A memorandum was also sent to the union labour and employment minister through the hospital’s medical superintendent.

In the memorandum, the trade union leaders took exception to the order restricting referral system to tie-up hospitals and described it as arbitrary, illegal and anti-workers. “The direction of deputy medical Ayukt-I Dr Reshma Verma to ESIC’s regional offices, deans and superintendents of medical colleges and hospitals and regional commissioners to comply with the order will not be accepted till ESIC augments its in-house treatment facilities,” they said.

CITU’s national vice-president Bishnu Mohanty said ESIC’s healthcare system in Odisha is in a miserable condition while its medical infrastructure continues to be grossly inadequate. Over eight lakh insured persons (IPs) and their family members are dependent on ESIC. However, the ESIC has no super specialty hospital, secondary in-house medical services or medical college in Odisha.

Without upgrading the in-house treatment facilities of ESIC with required doctors, paramedical staff, medical equipment and additional infrastructure, it would not be judicious to stop the referral services to tie-up hospitals. The process of referring patients for secondary and super specialty treatment should be continued till ESIC’s healthcare institutions in Odisha upgrade their treatment capacities,” he said.

Mohanty warned of intensifying agitation if the ESIC continued to insist on stopping referral services. He also reiterated the demand to immediately upgrade the model hospital of ESIC at Rourkela into a medical college and super specialty hospital. Among others, CITU’s state secretary Jehangir Ali was present.

