Woman saved from crocodile by two brave youths in Odisha's Jajpur district

JAJPUR: Timely intervention of two youths of Bangara village in Jajpur’s Binjharpur block saved a 45-year-old woman from the clutches of a giant crocodile here on Thursday afternoon.Babita Mallick, along with two others, had gone to Kharasrota river near Krupasindhu high school to take bath when the reptile pulled her into the water body from behind. On hearing her screams, the two youths reached the spot, jumped into the river and pulled her out from the crocodile’s clutches.

Babu, one of the Good Samaritans, said he heard the woman’s screams while passing on the river bank. “The crocodile had begun attacking the woman when me and my friend jumped in and pulled her out.” He said the reptile was around nine to 10 feet long.

While the woman survived with minor injuries, the incident has spread panic among villagers. Local forest officials, however, couldn’t be reached for their comment.In August, a 37-year-old woman Jyotsna Jena of Palatpur village in Bari block was mauled to death by a crocodile while she was bathing in Birupa river.

