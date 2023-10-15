14-year-old juvenile held for raping five-year-old girl in Odisha's Kendrapara

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A 14-year-old juvenile was apprehended on charges of raping a five-year-old girl in a village under Kendrapara Sadar police station. The accused, a neighbour of the victim, allegedly committed the heinous act on Friday evening. Following the assault, the accused allegedly threatened the minor girl with dire consequences if she disclosed the incident. However, the child confided in her parents and they filed an FIR against the juvenile on Saturday.

The FIR stated that the minor girl was taken to an isolated location in the village by the accused, who raped her after luring her with chocolate. Acting on the FIR, the juvenile was taken into custody under various sections of the IPC, including 376 AB (punishment for rape on a woman under 12 years of age), 294 (obscene acts), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 506 (criminal intimidation). Additionally, the accused is facing charges under sections 4 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act, 2012. The juvenile reportedly confessed to his crime during police interrogation.

The victim was medically examined by doctors at the government hospital in Kendrapara, confirmed inspector-in-charge (IIC) of the Kendrapara Sadar police station, Saroj Kumar Sahoo.The accused was presented before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) in Kendrapara on Saturday. The JJB denied his bail petition and ordered his remand to the Observation Homes in Angul, the officer added.

