Health camp by Andhra Pradesh government in Odisha's Koraput village brings fresh concern

Meanwhile, Jeypore MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati raised concern on the rising cases of intrusion by AP alleging lack of protection in the bordering areas of Koraput.

AP health staff conducting awareness camp at Galigabdar village in Pottangi

By Express News Service

KORAPUT/JEYPORE: While there seems no end in sight to the ongoing dispute between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh over the 21 villages in Koraput’s Kotia panchayat, the health camp recently organised by the AP government in Galigabdar village of Pottangi has brought to fore a fresh wave of concern.

Sources said the health staff of AP had on Friday entered Galigabdar village in Pottangi block to conduct a door-to-door survey. They were, however, forced to return after the intervention by block chairperson Kalpana Pangi.

The initiative, meanwhile, garnered support from the locals who willingly participated in the health camp.
Pottangi block development officer (BDO) SK Patnaik said the visit by the health staff of AP was not a border issue and the move was taken on humanitarian grounds.

Meanwhile, Jeypore MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati raised concern about the rising cases of intrusion by AP alleging a lack of protection in the bordering areas of Koraput.

He pointed out that the district and block administrations and the revenue authorities had been neglecting the bordering regions taking advantage of which the AP authorities frequently intruded into the area.

Bahinipati further urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to make decisive efforts to safeguard the state’s borders. He demanded the district administration reach out to the affected villages, address the grievances of the locals and ensure the protection of vulnerable bordering areas.

