Petition on service matters not PIL: Orissa High Court

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has held that petitions involving service matters are not maintainable as public interest litigation (PIL). The ruling came on Thursday while dismissing a PIL and imposing A cost of Rs 20,000 on petitioner Kishore Kumar Behera, an RTI activist of Nischintkoili in Cuttack district.

The petition had sought intervention against the re-engagement of government servants after retirement, especially beyond the age of 65 years as it violated prescribed guidelines issued by the General Administration department through a resolution on September 1, 2014.

The 2014 resolution prescribed re-employment shall be made initially for a period of two years and can be extended for a subsequent period of two years with spells of one year each subject to satisfactory performance up to a total period of four years and not beyond the age of 65 years in any case or till the posts are filled up by regular process whichever is earlier.

While 169 persons have been re-engaged in violation of the guidelines, six have been re-engaged beyond the age of 65 years, the petition stated on the basis of information solicited through RTI Act. The petitioner’s counsel Anup Kumar Mohapatra sought direction to disengage the persons who are appointed beyond the age of 65 years violating the resolution. He also sought the court’s direction to implement the resolution strictly for re-engagement of retired employees. Re-engagement beyond the age of 65 years violates the right to equality, Mohapatra submitted

However, the division bench of Acting Chief Justice BR Sarangi and Justice M S Raman in its October 12 order observed, “Since the matter relates to service, the Public Interest Litigation is not maintainable. Apart from the same, PIL has to be filed in compliance with the provisions contained in Orissa High Court Public Interest Litigation Rules, 2008. The petitioner, who is an RTI activist, has filed this writ petition by way of PIL, without following due procedure and, as such, he has wasted the court’s time.

Therefore, this court, while declining to entertain this writ petition, imposes cost of Rs 20,000 on the petitioner, which shall be deposited with the Advocate’s Welfare Fund of Orissa High Court Bar Association within a period of seven days.”

