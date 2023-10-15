Home States Odisha

Three students killed in road mishap in Cuttack

As per reports, they were returning from their coaching centre at around 10 am when a cold drink-laden pick-up van, coming from the opposite side, hit their motorcycle.

Published: 15th October 2023 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2023 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

accident_ Delhi

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express illustrations)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In a tragic incident, three Class-X students were killed in a road accident at Banki in Cuttack district on Saturday. The victims are Sohan Naik, Abinash Dhala of Harirajapur and Amiyansu Piroi of Sukhuakhala village. While Sohan and Amiyansu were students of Similipur-Harirajpur Anchalika Bidyalaya, Abinash was studying at Barendra Krishna Bidyapitha in Banki.

As per reports, they were returning from their coaching centre at around 10 am when a cold drink-laden pick-up van, coming from the opposite side, hit their motorcycle at Banka Sadak killing Sohan and Amiyansu on the spot.

A critically injured Abinash who was rushed to Banki sub-divisional hospital and then shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack where doctors declared him dead. Banki police have seized the pick-up van and launched an investigation into the incident.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
road accident Cuttack

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp