Three students killed in road mishap in Cuttack

CUTTACK: In a tragic incident, three Class-X students were killed in a road accident at Banki in Cuttack district on Saturday. The victims are Sohan Naik, Abinash Dhala of Harirajapur and Amiyansu Piroi of Sukhuakhala village. While Sohan and Amiyansu were students of Similipur-Harirajpur Anchalika Bidyalaya, Abinash was studying at Barendra Krishna Bidyapitha in Banki.

As per reports, they were returning from their coaching centre at around 10 am when a cold drink-laden pick-up van, coming from the opposite side, hit their motorcycle at Banka Sadak killing Sohan and Amiyansu on the spot.

A critically injured Abinash who was rushed to Banki sub-divisional hospital and then shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack where doctors declared him dead. Banki police have seized the pick-up van and launched an investigation into the incident.

