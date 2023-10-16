Home States Odisha

BJD leaders undertake Jan Sampark Padayatra 

Nayak praised the Naveen Patnaik government's 23-year-long commitment to serve the people of Odisha through numerous welfare schemes and comprehensive state development efforts.

Naveen Patnaik

BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during the launch of ‘Jana Sampark Padayatra’ at Badagada in Bhubaneswar, on Monday | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Labour and ESI minister and Rourkela MLA, Sarada Prasad Nayak, led hundreds of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) members on a Jan Sampark Padayatra in Rourkela on Sunday, to highlight the achievements of the Naveen Patnaik government. The padayatra commenced at Bisra Square, traversed through Rourkela’s main road and Ambedkar Square, and concluded at the Singhasani temple in Uditnagar.

Nayak praised the Naveen Patnaik government’s 23-year-long commitment to serve the people of Odisha through numerous welfare schemes and comprehensive state development efforts. He criticised the Modi government at the centre for not granting special state status to Odisha, citing undue delays in NH projects and neglect in the state’s railway development. He also accused the centre of failing Odisha’s farmers and those in need of housing units.

The event was attended by BHD’s Rourkela’s organisational district president, Halu Mundari, working president, Pradyumna Tripathy, Sundargarh ZP president, Kunti Pradhan, former Talsara MLA, Prafulla Majhi, former ZP presidents, Emma Ekka and Ranjit Kishan, and BJD’s Rourkela Town president, Gagan Panda.BJD spokesperson for Rourkela, Jayant Mishra, announced that BJP’s SC Morcha president for Bondamunda Nitish Mukhi, along with 20 of his supporters, joined the BJD on the day.

