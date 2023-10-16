Contest to revive traditional rural sports for women in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Breathing fresh lease of life into the traditional rural sports, once a cherished form of entertainment for girls in rural areas, Madhumaya Panigrahi Foundation (MPF), a socio-cultural organisation, held a rural sports competition among women at Khallikote University stadium in the city.

Vice-chancellor Khallikote university Prafulla Mohanty and mayor Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) Sanghamitra Dalei inaugurated the rural sports competition in the presence of acclaimed bodybuilder S Rajesh Babu Achary.

The competition included Khapara Dian, Kaudi Khela, Daudi Dian (skipping), Sankha Nada (blowing of conch shells), Thia Puchi, Basa Puchi, and Hulahuli which were organised in senior and junior levels.

Around 300 students from different schools and colleges of the city and its adjoining areas participated in the event.

The top performers would perform at a cultural programme titled ‘Thia puchi naranga, goda deita saranga’, to be held on the occasion of Kumara Purnima at the government ITI auditorium in the silk city on October 28.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BERHAMPUR: Breathing fresh lease of life into the traditional rural sports, once a cherished form of entertainment for girls in rural areas, Madhumaya Panigrahi Foundation (MPF), a socio-cultural organisation, held a rural sports competition among women at Khallikote University stadium in the city. Vice-chancellor Khallikote university Prafulla Mohanty and mayor Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) Sanghamitra Dalei inaugurated the rural sports competition in the presence of acclaimed bodybuilder S Rajesh Babu Achary. The competition included Khapara Dian, Kaudi Khela, Daudi Dian (skipping), Sankha Nada (blowing of conch shells), Thia Puchi, Basa Puchi, and Hulahuli which were organised in senior and junior levels. Around 300 students from different schools and colleges of the city and its adjoining areas participated in the event.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The top performers would perform at a cultural programme titled ‘Thia puchi naranga, goda deita saranga’, to be held on the occasion of Kumara Purnima at the government ITI auditorium in the silk city on October 28. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp