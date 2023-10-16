Home States Odisha

Contest to revive traditional rural sports for women in Odisha

Around 300 students from different schools and colleges of the city and its adjoining areas participated in the event.

Published: 16th October 2023 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2023 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Girls playing traditional rural sports in a competition organised by MPF at Khallikote university stadium in Ganjam district on Sunday | EXPRESS

Girls playing traditional rural sports in a competition organised by MPF at Khallikote university stadium in Ganjam district on Sunday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Breathing fresh lease of life into the traditional rural sports, once a cherished form of entertainment for girls in rural areas,  Madhumaya Panigrahi Foundation (MPF), a socio-cultural organisation, held a rural sports competition among women at Khallikote University stadium in the city.

Vice-chancellor Khallikote university Prafulla Mohanty and mayor Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) Sanghamitra Dalei inaugurated the rural sports competition in the presence of acclaimed bodybuilder S Rajesh Babu Achary.

The competition included Khapara Dian, Kaudi Khela, Daudi Dian (skipping), Sankha Nada (blowing of conch shells), Thia Puchi, Basa Puchi, and Hulahuli which were organised in senior and junior levels.
Around 300 students from different schools and colleges of the city and its adjoining areas participated in the event.

The top performers would perform at a cultural programme titled ‘Thia puchi naranga, goda deita saranga’, to be held on the occasion of Kumara Purnima at the government ITI auditorium in the silk city on October 28.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MPF socio-cultural organisation rural sports competition Khallikote University stadium

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp