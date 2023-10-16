Home States Odisha

Fresh LoPAR during Durga Puja, system unlikely to cross Odisha coast

Climatologically, Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea normally experience five cyclones annually - one over Arabian Sea and four over the Bay of Bengal.

Published: 16th October 2023

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A fresh low-pressure area is expected to form during Durga Puja but the system is not expected to cross the Odisha coast. A cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the south-east Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Sea between October 19 and 22. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is expected to form over the south and adjoining central Bay of Bengal. The system is likely to move westwards towards north Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh coasts, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its extended range outlook.

There is a low probability of the system’s further intensification into a depression over south-west and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal. IMD DG Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told The New Indian Express that one low-pressure area each over the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal is expected to form after October 19.
“The system likely to form over the Bay of Bengal is expected not to cross Odisha. It will move towards the north Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh coasts. A close watch is being kept on both the anticipated systems over the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea,” said Mohapatra.

Climatologically, the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea normally experience five cyclones annually - one over the Arabian Sea and four over the Bay of Bengal. Considering the seasonal frequency, it has a bimodal characteristic for genesis of cyclones during April-June and October-December. Out of five cyclones, one develops during pre-monsoon season and four during post-monsoon season. Meanwhile, hot weather conditions continue to prevail in Odisha. Day temperature is likely to remain above normal by 2 degree to 3 degree C at a few places in the state during next three days.

