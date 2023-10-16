Herbal garden in Odisha's Sambalpur varsity

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: In an initiative to conserve and promote the traditional use of herbs and medicinal plants, Sambalpur University (SU) has set up an ‘Herbal Medicinal Plant Garden’ on the premises of the institution.

The garden which has been developed over an area of 300 sq ft boasts a collection of at least 123 varieties of medicinal plants, which is being maintained under the guidance of the Department of Biotechnology of the varsity.

Head of the department Pradeep Kumar Naik said, “The garden also has some of the very rare medical plants which are being conserved under utmost care. Most of the plants have been sourced from the biodiversity hotspot of Gandhamardan hill in Bargarh district.” Dedicated staff have been appointed to take care of the garden, he stressed.

The garden has around 1233 plants including Sunset hibiscus, Musk Mallow, Hairy Indian Mallow, Country Mallow, Gum Arabic Tree, Rusty Mimosa, Bristly Starbur, Devil Horsewhip, Panicled Spot flower, Sweet flag, Hairy Gompherna among several others.

The varsity plans to cultivate some rare medicinal plants on a large scale. Moreover, many other varieties of medicinal plants have been identified which will be sourced and conserved in this garden.

