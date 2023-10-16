Khimji Jewellers opens new showroom in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Popular jewellery brand Khimji Jewellers has opened a new showroom at Soubhagya Nagar in the state capital. The jewellery brand’s third showroom in the capital city and eighth in Odisha, was inaugurated by chairman Dinesh Khimji and MD Kishore Khimji in the presence of directors Mitesh Khimji and Sumeet Khimji. Spread across 5,000 sq ft it is the largest jewellery showroom in Soubhagya Nagar area. The showroom boasts of an enviable collection of hallmarked gold, diamond and platinum jewellery apart from a wide collection of silver jewellery. An exchange facility for old gold jewellery is also available in the store.

“We are overjoyed to open our new store Bhubaneswar. Our goal is to bring stunning jewellery and top-notch customer service closer to the people in Soubhagya Nagar and the surrounding areas and make our brand even more accessible to our customers. This expansion reflects our commitment to providing the best for our customers”, said Mitesh.He said Khimji Jewellers has some aggressive expansion plans lined up for this year and many more showrooms are in the pipeline.

