Odisha farmer dies in jumbo attack

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: In a devastating incident, Ranjit Rout, a 45-year-old farmer from Mangalpur village, was crushed by a wild elephant early this morning while he was on the farm field in a nearby jungle. The news of his death stirred tension among villagers, who threatened to block the highway.

However, prompt intervention by forest officials helped calm the agitated villagers. They assured of measures to drive the elephant herd away from the village’s vicinity. Dhenkanal divisional forest officer, Sumit Kumar, said that the farmer died because he encountered the elephant herd in close proximity. The herd, comprised of 25 to 30 elephants, has been roaming the area for several days, posing a threat to the local community, he added.

The officer further stated that despite repeated warnings, villagers continue to venture into the forest during early mornings and nights, putting their lives at risk. “An initial compensation has been disbursed to the victim’s family, while further financial help will follow once formalities are completed,” he added.

