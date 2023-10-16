Home States Odisha

Odisha government employees up in arms over restoration of OPS, warn of stir

NMOPS Odisha members said around four lakh state government employees recruited after 2005 have been deprived of pension after the new pension scheme was introduced.

Published: 16th October 2023 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2023 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Pension

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express IIlustration)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 5,000 representatives of 250 government employees’ and service associations on Sunday gathered here to press for their demand of re-introducing the old pension scheme (OPS) in the state.

The association’s leaders and representatives from over 40 government departments under the banner of National Movement for Old Pension Scheme (NMOPS) Odisha State Committee organised a Mahasamabesh at Utkal Mandap and submitted a memorandum to the state government on OPS and threatened to launch a mass agitation from November seeking fulfilment of their demand. NMOPS Odisha members said around four lakh state government employees recruited after 2005 have been deprived of pension after the new pension scheme was introduced.

“Both the Centre and state government abolished OPS and implemented New Pension Scheme (NPS) in 2004 and 2005 respectively for which the government employees posted after these two years are getting a pension of just Rs 600 to Rs 2,000 following their retirement,”  said NMOPS Odisha president Bijay Malla. He asked why are government employees being forced to lead a miserable life after retirement when MP and MLAs are availing the benefit of old pensions like they used to years back.

The government employees said a committee under the chairmanship of Centre’s finance secretary is deliberating on NPS that has been disparaged by NMOPS, India Committee demanding implementation of OPS at Central level. At state-level, the West Bengal government is still paying old pension to its employees, while four other states - Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh have switched their pension system from NPS to OPS after realising the drastic consequences of the new one.

The employees also said the new pension scheme doesn’t have the provisions of GPF and DA. The presidents, secretaries and block coordinators from various service associations have urged the state government and Chief Minister’s Office to consider their grievance and reintroduce the Old Pension Scheme. They will go on strike under NMOPS Odisha in November if the government fails to consider it, the NMOPS Odisha leaders said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
government employees old pension scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp