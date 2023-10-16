Odisha: Lahanda-Mitkundri High-Level bridge project incomplete, thousands suffer

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The alleged inaction of Sundargarh district administration has left Lahanda-Mitkundri High-Level (HL) bridge over the Deo River, incomplete for years thus posing problems for the residents in the tribal-dominated Birmitrapur Assembly Constituency. The bridge is planned to connect Kuanrmunda and Nuagaon blocks with Rourkela city.

The construction of the bridge that began around mid-2018 by the Rural Development (RD) department at a cost of approximately Rs 7 crore remains incomplete reportedly due to land acquisition issues. About 22 months ago, work on the bridge was halted on the Lahanda side in Kuanrmunda block due to the lack of meagre 0.57 acre of private land. As a result, thousands of affected villagers use a makeshift ladder to cross the river, putting their safety at risk.

Sources indicate that the bridge is complete on the Mitkundri end, but land losers stopped work over some dispute leading to the non-completion of one span with an approach road on the Lahanda end. Villagers have suspended a makeshift rope and bamboo ladder from the top of the bridge, and people of all ages, including small school children, rely on it for their daily commute.

Social activist Muktikanta Biswal has been staging an indefinite protest at the bridge site, demanding its immediate completion. However, a solution to the issue remains elusive.Birmitrapur MLA Shankar Oram stated that he was informed, following his query in the Odisha Legislative Assembly, that the bridge would be completed by March 2024. He also met Sundargarh collector Parag Harshad Gavali to urge him to expedite land acquisition to provide relief to the villagers.

The half-completed Lahanda-Mitkundri bridge is the shortest link to Rourkela. A majority of villagers depend on Rourkela for their livelihood.Reliable sources said the Rural Development department (RDD) deposited an establishment cost (EC) of Rs 36 lakh for 0.27 acre on the Mitkundri side in July, but there has been no request for the EC for the remaining 0.57 acre on the Lahanda side. A public hearing for land acquisition on the Lahanda side is scheduled for October 20.

While Panposh sub-collector Bijay Nayak did not respond to inquiries regarding the land acquisition status, RDD executive engineer Kishore Khatua stated that upon obtaining the required land, the bridge could be completed in 50 days.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

ROURKELA: The alleged inaction of Sundargarh district administration has left Lahanda-Mitkundri High-Level (HL) bridge over the Deo River, incomplete for years thus posing problems for the residents in the tribal-dominated Birmitrapur Assembly Constituency. The bridge is planned to connect Kuanrmunda and Nuagaon blocks with Rourkela city. The construction of the bridge that began around mid-2018 by the Rural Development (RD) department at a cost of approximately Rs 7 crore remains incomplete reportedly due to land acquisition issues. About 22 months ago, work on the bridge was halted on the Lahanda side in Kuanrmunda block due to the lack of meagre 0.57 acre of private land. As a result, thousands of affected villagers use a makeshift ladder to cross the river, putting their safety at risk. Sources indicate that the bridge is complete on the Mitkundri end, but land losers stopped work over some dispute leading to the non-completion of one span with an approach road on the Lahanda end. Villagers have suspended a makeshift rope and bamboo ladder from the top of the bridge, and people of all ages, including small school children, rely on it for their daily commute.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Social activist Muktikanta Biswal has been staging an indefinite protest at the bridge site, demanding its immediate completion. However, a solution to the issue remains elusive.Birmitrapur MLA Shankar Oram stated that he was informed, following his query in the Odisha Legislative Assembly, that the bridge would be completed by March 2024. He also met Sundargarh collector Parag Harshad Gavali to urge him to expedite land acquisition to provide relief to the villagers. The half-completed Lahanda-Mitkundri bridge is the shortest link to Rourkela. A majority of villagers depend on Rourkela for their livelihood.Reliable sources said the Rural Development department (RDD) deposited an establishment cost (EC) of Rs 36 lakh for 0.27 acre on the Mitkundri side in July, but there has been no request for the EC for the remaining 0.57 acre on the Lahanda side. A public hearing for land acquisition on the Lahanda side is scheduled for October 20. While Panposh sub-collector Bijay Nayak did not respond to inquiries regarding the land acquisition status, RDD executive engineer Kishore Khatua stated that upon obtaining the required land, the bridge could be completed in 50 days. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp