Home States Odisha

Odisha: Saintala bandh by Congress in hits life

Local Congress leader Subrat Behera said people of at least five panchayats are facing a lot of difficulties due to the absence of a bridge over Lantha river.

Published: 16th October 2023 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2023 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

A deserted road in Saintala town during the bandh on Sunday | Express

A deserted road in Saintala town during the bandh on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Normal life was affected in Balangir’s Saintala on Sunday due to the nine-hour bandh called by Congress over various demands including the NAC tag for the town. While business establishments remained closed, vehicular movement came to a grinding halt at various places due to the shutdown called by the Titlagarh unit of Congress.

The demands also included the completion of the partially-constructed bridge over Lantha river, filling up of vacant doctor posts in Saintala hospital, water supply to the block square, construction of a postmortem house, establishment of an excise office and maintenance of roads coming under Rural Development department.

Local Congress leader Subrat Behera said people of at least five panchayats are facing a lot of difficulties due to the absence of a bridge over Lantha River. Construction work on a bridge to connect Saintala with Badipada started five years back. However, it is yet to be completed. Besides, several doctor posts are lying vacant in Saintala Hospital due to which patients are being deprived of proper treatment, he alleged.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bandh Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp