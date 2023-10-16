Paediatric cancer cases on alarming rise in Odisha

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With pediatric malignancy accounting for five to 10 percent of new cancer cases in Odisha, oncologists and hematologists have sounded alarm seeking a comprehensive study and definite policy to secure the future generation from the clutches of the disease.

Although there are no specific statistics about the exact burden of childhood cancer due to the absence of a state-wide population-based cancer registry (PBCR), data collected from some of the major treating hospitals revealed that the prevalence of pediatric malignancy could be above the national average of five per cent.

In-charge of paediatric hematology and oncology unit at the Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital Prof Saroj Panda said every year 150 to 200 children are detected with cancer and the figure is around seven to 10 per cent of the new cancer cases. “We diagnosed more than 1,100 cases of pediatric cancer during last five years of whom around 800 cases had been treated by the medical team. What is alarming is that the number of cases is increasing every year and there is no specific reason for it,” he said.

AIIMS, Bhubaneswar has reported 250 to 300 new paediatric cancer cases every year since 2018. Though the hospital caters to patients from Odisha, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, treating doctors said the prevalence of cancer among the paediatric population in the state is more as compared to the neighbouring states. Additional professor of medical oncology/hematology at AIIMS Dr Sonali Mohapatra said the rise in cases of cancer among children is now a big concern.

“Since most of the paediatric cancer cases are curable, we have decided to strengthen treatment at AIIMS by introducing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The procedure will start soon,” she said.

However, a recent analysis - clinicodemographic profile of childhood cancer in Odisha conducted by Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer (AHPGIC) found that childhood malignancy accounted for 1.6 per cent to two per cent of all cancers reported during January 2013 to December 2020.

The highest frequency of childhood cancer was from Mayurbhanj (10.41 per cent), followed by Ganjam (7.91 per cent), Cuttack (6.59 per cent), Jajpur (6.2 per cent), Balasore (5.27 per cent), Balangir (5.14 per cent) Puri (5 per cent) and Khurda (4.87 per cent) while only 0.26 per cent cases of childhood malignancy were admitted to AHPGIC were from Deogarh district.

Among various cancers, childhood leukemia was the commonest type of malignancy constituting 22.8 per cent followed by malignant bone tumours (18 per cent) and lymphoma (16.1 per cent). The least common malignancy was retinoblastoma constituting only (1.4 per cent).

Prof Panda said AHPGIC reports less cases as it does not have a specialist in paediatric oncology. “Actually, the prevalence is more. It is high time we should have a comprehensive study and focus on treatment as the cure rate is now more than 80 per cent,” he added.

Cause of concern

Prevalence of paediatric malignancy in Odisha could be more than the national average

150 to 200 children detected with cancer every year

250 to 300 cases reported at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar annually since 2018

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: With pediatric malignancy accounting for five to 10 percent of new cancer cases in Odisha, oncologists and hematologists have sounded alarm seeking a comprehensive study and definite policy to secure the future generation from the clutches of the disease. Although there are no specific statistics about the exact burden of childhood cancer due to the absence of a state-wide population-based cancer registry (PBCR), data collected from some of the major treating hospitals revealed that the prevalence of pediatric malignancy could be above the national average of five per cent. In-charge of paediatric hematology and oncology unit at the Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital Prof Saroj Panda said every year 150 to 200 children are detected with cancer and the figure is around seven to 10 per cent of the new cancer cases. “We diagnosed more than 1,100 cases of pediatric cancer during last five years of whom around 800 cases had been treated by the medical team. What is alarming is that the number of cases is increasing every year and there is no specific reason for it,” he said. AIIMS, Bhubaneswar has reported 250 to 300 new paediatric cancer cases every year since 2018. Though the hospital caters to patients from Odisha, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, treating doctors said the prevalence of cancer among the paediatric population in the state is more as compared to the neighbouring states. Additional professor of medical oncology/hematology at AIIMS Dr Sonali Mohapatra said the rise in cases of cancer among children is now a big concern.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Since most of the paediatric cancer cases are curable, we have decided to strengthen treatment at AIIMS by introducing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The procedure will start soon,” she said. However, a recent analysis - clinicodemographic profile of childhood cancer in Odisha conducted by Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer (AHPGIC) found that childhood malignancy accounted for 1.6 per cent to two per cent of all cancers reported during January 2013 to December 2020. The highest frequency of childhood cancer was from Mayurbhanj (10.41 per cent), followed by Ganjam (7.91 per cent), Cuttack (6.59 per cent), Jajpur (6.2 per cent), Balasore (5.27 per cent), Balangir (5.14 per cent) Puri (5 per cent) and Khurda (4.87 per cent) while only 0.26 per cent cases of childhood malignancy were admitted to AHPGIC were from Deogarh district. Among various cancers, childhood leukemia was the commonest type of malignancy constituting 22.8 per cent followed by malignant bone tumours (18 per cent) and lymphoma (16.1 per cent). The least common malignancy was retinoblastoma constituting only (1.4 per cent). Prof Panda said AHPGIC reports less cases as it does not have a specialist in paediatric oncology. “Actually, the prevalence is more. It is high time we should have a comprehensive study and focus on treatment as the cure rate is now more than 80 per cent,” he added. Cause of concern Prevalence of paediatric malignancy in Odisha could be more than the national average 150 to 200 children detected with cancer every year 250 to 300 cases reported at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar annually since 2018 Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp