Wadi ensures sustainable livelihoods for farmers in mining-affected blocks in Odisha

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Horticulture crops grown under the wadi model are proving beneficial to marginal farmers by ensuring sustainable livelihoods in six mining-affected blocks of the tribal-dominated Sundargarh district.Small and marginal farmers have found sustainable sources of income by cultivating horticulture crops, largely vegetables, over more than 3,000 acre of land in Hemgiri, Kutra, Rajgangpur, Lahunipada, Kuanrmunda and Koida blocks. Surulata village in the coal-rich Hemgir is a shining example of how the people-driven intervention is improving the economic condition of the targeted poor population.

Woman farmer Bhagwati Singh of Surulata said she has been frequently growing pointed-gourd, chilly, okra, brinjal, cow pea and ridge-gourd. Once the crops are ready, vegetable traders lift the produce and pay her immediately. While Bhagwati was unable to calculate how much she annually makes from the initiative, she admitted that it has enhanced her family's earnings.

Pointing towards his small orchard, another farmer Siba Dehuri said earlier, that it was an unproductive plot. After being provided with a solar pump set, he planted mango trees and also took up the cultivation of other crops.The wadi model envisages the creation of orchards on small land holdings with the planting of fruit-bearing trees on the fences for long-term gain and the growing of vegetable crops through inter-cropping for immediate return.

Sources said the administration has been supporting farmers with solar pump sets for assured irrigation, seeds, manure and fencing along with technical know-how to get more yield. The administration has also ensured sale of the crops under ‘Mo Badi Pariba’ brand and extended necessary marketing support.

Traders from nearby Chhattisgarh often visit Hemgir block to collect vegetables. Some beneficiary farmers are earning Rs 80,000 to Rs 1 lakh annually by selling pointed-gourd. The roots of pointed-gourd also enable them to earn extra money. Implemented by the Horticulture department for the last three years, the wadi initiative is funded from Sundargarh District Mineral Foundation (DMF).

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

ROURKELA: Horticulture crops grown under the wadi model are proving beneficial to marginal farmers by ensuring sustainable livelihoods in six mining-affected blocks of the tribal-dominated Sundargarh district.Small and marginal farmers have found sustainable sources of income by cultivating horticulture crops, largely vegetables, over more than 3,000 acre of land in Hemgiri, Kutra, Rajgangpur, Lahunipada, Kuanrmunda and Koida blocks. Surulata village in the coal-rich Hemgir is a shining example of how the people-driven intervention is improving the economic condition of the targeted poor population. Woman farmer Bhagwati Singh of Surulata said she has been frequently growing pointed-gourd, chilly, okra, brinjal, cow pea and ridge-gourd. Once the crops are ready, vegetable traders lift the produce and pay her immediately. While Bhagwati was unable to calculate how much she annually makes from the initiative, she admitted that it has enhanced her family's earnings. Pointing towards his small orchard, another farmer Siba Dehuri said earlier, that it was an unproductive plot. After being provided with a solar pump set, he planted mango trees and also took up the cultivation of other crops.The wadi model envisages the creation of orchards on small land holdings with the planting of fruit-bearing trees on the fences for long-term gain and the growing of vegetable crops through inter-cropping for immediate return. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sources said the administration has been supporting farmers with solar pump sets for assured irrigation, seeds, manure and fencing along with technical know-how to get more yield. The administration has also ensured sale of the crops under ‘Mo Badi Pariba’ brand and extended necessary marketing support. Traders from nearby Chhattisgarh often visit Hemgir block to collect vegetables. Some beneficiary farmers are earning Rs 80,000 to Rs 1 lakh annually by selling pointed-gourd. The roots of pointed-gourd also enable them to earn extra money. Implemented by the Horticulture department for the last three years, the wadi initiative is funded from Sundargarh District Mineral Foundation (DMF). Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp