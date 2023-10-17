BJD demands to stop eviction at Burla, rehabilitate affected people

Home States Odisha

As per the memorandum, under the ongoing eviction drive, more than 750 shops besides some houses have already been evicted and demolished.

BJD members engaged in discussion with the Sambalpur collector. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  After the denizens of Burla, members of the Sambalpur district Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Monday protested the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC)’s alleged forceful eviction, and moved the district administration to stop the process immediately. They also urged to rehabilitate the business owners affected so far.

The BJD leaders under the leadership of Sambalpur BJD District president and Rairakhol MLA, Rohit Pujari submitted a memorandum to Sambalpur collector, Ananya Das and the commissioner, Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC), Vedbhusan on the matter.

As per the memorandum, under the ongoing eviction drive, more than 750 shops besides some houses have already been evicted and demolished. Many people lost their bread and butter and some even their shelter. Moreover, the notices have also been issued to some of the slums of the Burla, the memo further explained.

The BJD members requested to stop the eviction of the slums identified for the upcoming phase immediately and provide compensation to the eviction-affected people. They also suggested developing multiple market complexes on the vacant land for the rehabilitation of the affected shopkeepers. The administration was also urged to take necessary steps for land settlement in Burla and issue permanent patta to the people.

Rairakhol MLA, Rohit Pujari said, despite the festive season, the people of Burla are not in a state to celebrate. They are under constant chaos and fear they might have to lose their shelter or source of earning. “We have requested the administration to stop the eviction and consider rehabilitating those affected. We have also appealed to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through the memorandum to grant compensation for the loss of the affected people,” he stated.

Reportedly, the eviction drive is being carried out to pave the way for two four-lane road projects in Burla. A delegation of BJD is scheduled to meet the eviction-affected people on Tuesday.  

