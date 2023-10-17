Home States Odisha

Farmer ends life in Jajpur, kin say stone quarry led to crop loss

After the news broke, Jajpur collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore ordered a probe. The incident took place in Bajabati village which comes under Pakhara panchayat.

Published: 17th October 2023 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2023 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Farmer suicide

For reprentational purpose

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A 50-year-old farmer committed suicide allegedly after his paddy crop failed in Jajpur district’s Dharmasala block on Monday. Family members said the operation of an illegal stone quarry near the farmer’s agricultural field resulted in crop loss prompting him to resort to the drastic step. 

After the news broke, Jajpur collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore ordered a probe. The incident took place in Bajabati village which comes under Pakhara panchayat. Sources said Nityananda Parida had sown paddy on his three-acre land and was expecting a good harvest that would help him repay the debts. On Sunday, he was disturbed to see his standing crop damaged in the absence of water in the farm field. 

Stressed, the 50-year-old reportedly consumed pesticides he had carried with him to apply to the crop. Locals spotted his motionless body and immediately informed the family. He was rushed to Dharmasala Community Health Centre in a critical state. 

Farmer ends life after crop loss

Later, he was moved to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as his condition turned deteriorated. The farmer passed away in the morning.

Nityananda’s daughter Jhunulata Parida said her father suffered crop loss for the last two years as a black stone mafia has been running a quarry near their paddy field which affected farming. “My father had borrowed money for the crop and expected a good return. All his hopes were dashed after seeing the damaged paddy plants,” she said.

She said Nityananda had complained of paddy fields drying due to the operation of the black stone quarry in connivance with local revenue officials and the ruling party leader. “He ran from pillar to post but no one paid any heed,” Jhunulata said. Collector Rathore ordered an inquiry. “I have asked the additional district magistrate (revenue) to probe in detail into the incident,” he said. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farmer suicide illegal stone quarry Crop loss

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp