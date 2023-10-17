Farmer ends life in Jajpur, kin say stone quarry led to crop loss

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A 50-year-old farmer committed suicide allegedly after his paddy crop failed in Jajpur district’s Dharmasala block on Monday. Family members said the operation of an illegal stone quarry near the farmer’s agricultural field resulted in crop loss prompting him to resort to the drastic step.

After the news broke, Jajpur collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore ordered a probe. The incident took place in Bajabati village which comes under Pakhara panchayat. Sources said Nityananda Parida had sown paddy on his three-acre land and was expecting a good harvest that would help him repay the debts. On Sunday, he was disturbed to see his standing crop damaged in the absence of water in the farm field.

Stressed, the 50-year-old reportedly consumed pesticides he had carried with him to apply to the crop. Locals spotted his motionless body and immediately informed the family. He was rushed to Dharmasala Community Health Centre in a critical state.

Farmer ends life after crop loss

Later, he was moved to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as his condition turned deteriorated. The farmer passed away in the morning.

Nityananda’s daughter Jhunulata Parida said her father suffered crop loss for the last two years as a black stone mafia has been running a quarry near their paddy field which affected farming. “My father had borrowed money for the crop and expected a good return. All his hopes were dashed after seeing the damaged paddy plants,” she said.

She said Nityananda had complained of paddy fields drying due to the operation of the black stone quarry in connivance with local revenue officials and the ruling party leader. “He ran from pillar to post but no one paid any heed,” Jhunulata said. Collector Rathore ordered an inquiry. “I have asked the additional district magistrate (revenue) to probe in detail into the incident,” he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

JAJPUR: A 50-year-old farmer committed suicide allegedly after his paddy crop failed in Jajpur district’s Dharmasala block on Monday. Family members said the operation of an illegal stone quarry near the farmer’s agricultural field resulted in crop loss prompting him to resort to the drastic step. After the news broke, Jajpur collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore ordered a probe. The incident took place in Bajabati village which comes under Pakhara panchayat. Sources said Nityananda Parida had sown paddy on his three-acre land and was expecting a good harvest that would help him repay the debts. On Sunday, he was disturbed to see his standing crop damaged in the absence of water in the farm field. Stressed, the 50-year-old reportedly consumed pesticides he had carried with him to apply to the crop. Locals spotted his motionless body and immediately informed the family. He was rushed to Dharmasala Community Health Centre in a critical state. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Farmer ends life after crop loss Later, he was moved to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as his condition turned deteriorated. The farmer passed away in the morning. Nityananda’s daughter Jhunulata Parida said her father suffered crop loss for the last two years as a black stone mafia has been running a quarry near their paddy field which affected farming. “My father had borrowed money for the crop and expected a good return. All his hopes were dashed after seeing the damaged paddy plants,” she said. She said Nityananda had complained of paddy fields drying due to the operation of the black stone quarry in connivance with local revenue officials and the ruling party leader. “He ran from pillar to post but no one paid any heed,” Jhunulata said. Collector Rathore ordered an inquiry. “I have asked the additional district magistrate (revenue) to probe in detail into the incident,” he said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp