Lyricist Binodini Devi passes away at 86

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha's first woman lyricist Binodini Devi passed away on Monday following a prolonged illness. She was 86.

Devi had suffered a brain stroke and was bedridden for several months. She was under treatment at Angul. A lyricist of Akashwani-Cuttack, Devi wrote some popular songs like ‘Nirimakhi Kuanri’ from Tapoi, ‘Se Ta Bhakta Bhabare Bandha’ from Shree Jagannath and ‘Rakata Talamala’ from the movie Mala Janha. In fact, she began her career in Odia cinema as a lyricist for Mala Janha movie. Apart from writing lyrics of Odia songs, she was also a writer.

Condoling her death, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said she will always be remembered for the imprint she left in the world of Odia cinema and music. “I am saddened to know about the passing away of Odisha’s famous lyricist Binodini Devi. May her soul rest in peace. I express my condolences to the bereaved family,” he tweeted.

