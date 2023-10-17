Miscreants behead elderly man in sleep in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Shockwaves spread in Mayurbhanj’s Baisinga area after an elderly man was found beheaded at Patulipara gram panchayat on Monday morning. The deceased was identified as 61-year-old Debendra Samal. He was reportedly murdered by some unidentified miscreants in the wee hours.

Debendra’s son Ratnakar said as family members kept their motorcycles and farm equipment in front of their house, his father used to sleep on the verandah every night. After having dinner at around 10.30 pm on Sunday night, his father went to sleep on the verandah.

At around 2 am, he woke up after hearing loud voices outside the house. He went to the verandah and to his shock, found his father lying decapitated in a pool of blood. Ratnakar raised an alarm following which his other family members woke up. Neighbours also reached the spot on hearing the commotion.

Locals suspect that unknown miscreants beheaded Debendra while he was asleep and fled from the village. However, Ratnakar said his father had no enmity or dispute with anyone. As news of the spine-chilling murder spread, hundreds of people from nearby areas rushed to Patulipara at daybreak to see the decapitated body of the elderly man. On being informed, Baisinga police reached the village and seized the body for postmortem.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Betnoti Sudarshan Das said that based on the complaint of the deceased’s son, a case was registered against unknown persons under section 302 of the IPC. “Police have collected some clues from the crime scene. Investigation is underway from all angles and the killers will be nabbed soon,” the SDPO added.

