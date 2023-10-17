Odisha: Two killed, many hurt in road mishap

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: At least two persons were killed and many sustained critical injuries in a road mishap at Fuguda chowk within Bangomunda police limits here on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Kishore Dash (60) and Lingaraj Saraf (55) of Gaisilet block in Bargarh district. The injured, Tarani Saraf and Kanha Saraf have been admitted to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital (BBMCH), Balangir.

Sources said the accident took place on NH-68 between Kantabanji and Khariar. The four were travelling in an SUV when their vehicle collided head-on with a truck at Fuguda Chowk. Kishore and Lingaraj died on the spot while Tarani and Kanha suffered grievous injuries.

The truck driver fled after the mishap. Locals rushed the injured duo to Kantabanji Community Health Centre. As their condition was serious, they were later shifted to BBMCH. On being informed, police reached the mishap site and sent the bodies for postmortem.

