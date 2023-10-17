Home States Odisha

Odisha: Two killed, many hurt in road mishap

The truck driver fled after the mishap. Locals rushed the injured duo to Kantabanji Community Health Centre. As their condition was serious, they were later shifted to BBMCH.

Published: 17th October 2023 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2023 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Road accident

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BALANGIR:  At least two persons were killed and many sustained critical injuries in a road mishap at Fuguda chowk within Bangomunda police limits here on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Kishore Dash (60) and Lingaraj Saraf (55) of Gaisilet block in Bargarh district. The injured, Tarani Saraf and Kanha Saraf have been admitted to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital (BBMCH), Balangir.

Sources said the accident took place on NH-68 between Kantabanji and Khariar. The four were travelling in an SUV when their vehicle collided head-on with a truck at Fuguda Chowk. Kishore and Lingaraj died on the spot while Tarani and Kanha suffered grievous injuries. 

The truck driver fled after the mishap. Locals rushed the injured duo to Kantabanji Community Health Centre. As their condition was serious, they were later shifted to BBMCH. On being informed, police reached the mishap site and sent the bodies for postmortem.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
road mishap Two dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp