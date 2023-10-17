Orissa High Court interim relief for aspirants in lab technician recruitment

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed the state government and Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) to allow candidates with a bachelor of science in medical laboratory technology (BMLT) degree to apply for the post of laboratory technicians advertised by the commission on September 15.

The advertisement issued by OSSSC invited applications for the recruitment of 921 laboratory technicians from candidates who had both a BMLT degree and a DMLT certificate. The eligibility criteria fixed by OSC deprived those who had only a BMLT degree from applying for the post.

Siba Sankar Acharya and others, who were unable to apply for the post as they did not possess a DMLT certificate, had filed the petition. While issuing notices, the Division Bench of acting Chief Justice BR Sarangi and Justice MS Raman in an interim order on October 12 observed that candidates, having higher qualification - degrees should have been given equal opportunity.

“Taking such fact into consideration, as an interim measure, it is directed that the candidates, who have got BMLT qualification, shall be permitted to apply for recruitment to the post of laboratory technician-2023 and appear in the examination subject to the validity of their applications, without prejudice to their rights and contentions raised in the writ petition,” the bench directed.

The court also directed OSSSC “to re-module the portal so that the candidates shall make an application through online basis, otherwise, they will accept hard copies of the applications” and fixed November 9 as the next date for hearing on the matter. BMLT is a three-year course and the candidates have to pass plus two science with physics, chemistry, biology and/or mathematics to be admitted into it. On the other hand, DMLT is a two-year diploma course.

Senior advocate Pami Rath, arguing on behalf of petitioners said since for both the courses the basic qualification is plus two science and the BMLT course is a higher course than the DMLT course, the candidates of the BMLT course stand on better footing than those of the DMLT course.

