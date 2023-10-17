Two held with explosives during a raid on two illegal cracker production in Odisha

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: At least two persons were arrested and a substantial quantity of crackers and explosives seized by police on Monday during a raid on two illegal cracker production units in Kacheripada and Tilotadeimpur villages, both under Kendrapara Sadar police station jurisdiction.

The arrested have been identified as Khirod Nayak from Kacheripada and Bijay Kumar Pani from Tilotamdeiapur. Following their arrests, they were presented in the local court and remanded to jail custody after their bail pleas were rejected, said IIC of Kendrapara Sadar police station Saroj Kumar Sahoo.

The crackdown on these illegal cracker units is part of the police’s efforts to ensure strict adherence to cracker sale regulations, he said. “The manufacturing units are required to be situated in open areas away from residential areas. Police are also verifying the validity of licenses issued by the district administration to these manufacturing units,” the IIC added.

