Home States Odisha

Two held with explosives during a raid on two illegal cracker production in Odisha

The arrested have been identified as Khirod Nayak from Kacheripada and Bijay Kumar Pani from Tilotamdeiapur. 

Published: 17th October 2023 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2023 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Raids

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: At least two persons were arrested and a substantial quantity of crackers and explosives seized by police on Monday during a raid on two illegal cracker production units in Kacheripada and Tilotadeimpur villages, both under Kendrapara Sadar police station jurisdiction. 

The arrested have been identified as Khirod Nayak from Kacheripada and Bijay Kumar Pani from Tilotamdeiapur. Following their arrests, they were presented in the local court and remanded to jail custody after their bail pleas were rejected, said IIC of Kendrapara Sadar police station Saroj Kumar Sahoo.

The crackdown on these illegal cracker units is part of the police’s efforts to ensure strict adherence to cracker sale regulations, he said. “The manufacturing units are required to be situated in open areas away from residential areas. Police are also verifying the validity of licenses issued by the district administration to these manufacturing units,” the IIC added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
crackers explosives raid illegal cracker production

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp