CM Naveen presents Rs 1.5 crore to Kishore Jena

The chief minister reiterated Jena is the pride of Odisha while commending him for the landmark achievement.

Published: 18th October 2023 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2023 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Javelin thrower Kishore Kumar Jena

Javelin thrower Kishore Kumar Jena (Photo| Twitter/ @CISFHQrs)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday presented Odisha’s javelin star, Kishore Kumar Jena a cash reward of Rs 1.5 crore for his Asian Games achievement.

Jena had bagged a silver medal with a personal best of 87.54 metres and sealed his berth in the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024.   

The chief minister reiterated Jena is the pride of Odisha while commending him for the landmark achievement.He further expressed confidence that the javelin star would bring more laurels to the state and wished him luck for the Paris Olympics.

5T secretary VK Pandian also congratulated Jena for his exemplary journey and wished him luck for his future endeavours. Jena thanked the chief minister for recognising his efforts and achievement and expressed his gratitude to Odisha government for leading by example and supporting sportspersons.

