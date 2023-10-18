Home States Odisha

Home guard held for raping girl on pretext of ‘curing’ her

Sources said the girl had been ailing for the last several days. The parents were advised to take her to the accused who claimed to be a traditional healer and also indulged in black magic.

Published: 18th October 2023 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2023 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Child Sexual Abuse

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A home guard of Jamda police station in Mayurbhanj district was arrested and produced in court on Tuesday for allegedly raping a minor girl from Jharkhand.

The accused is Debendra Patra of Gulata village. The 12-year-old girl is a resident of Manjari area in Jharkhand.

Sources said the girl had been ailing for the last several days. Though her parents took her to doctors and local quacks, the minor’s condition did not improve. The girl’s uncle then advised the parents to take her to Patra who claimed to be a traditional healer and also indulged in black magic.

Subsequently, the parents brought the minor to Jamda and met the accused. After checking the girl, Patra told her parents that in order to cure her, he needed to conduct a ritual that should be performed only at night. Besides, the girl should be alone during the entire exercise.

On Thursday, the girl’s parents paid money to Patra for the ritual. The same night, the accused took the girl to a secluded place and reportedly assaulted her sexually there. Later in the night, the home guard returned with the minor and handed her over to her uncle.

On reaching home, the minor narrated her ordeal to her parents following which a complaint was lodged in Jamda police station. Based on the complaint, a case was registered under the POCSO Act and police arrested the accused home guard.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
home guard Jamda police station rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp