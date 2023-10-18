Man gets 10-year rigorous imprisonment for rape

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The special POCSO court, Baripada in Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday sentenced a 45-year-old man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2014.

The convict is Lambu Soren of Sanamouda village in Gorumahisani. Sources said on September 9, 2014, Soren forcibly took the 14-year-old girl to Sanamouda school and sexually assaulted her.

He also threatened to kill the girl if she revealed the matter to anyone. The girl’s parents later lodged a complaint with the police based on which Soren was arrested.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 8,000 on the convict. The district legal services authority was directed to pay Rs 4 lakh for the rehabilitation of the girl.

