Home States Odisha

Man gets 10-year rigorous imprisonment for rape

The convict is Lambu Soren of Sanamouda village in Gorumahisani. Sources said on September 9, 2014, Soren forcibly took the 14-year-old girl to Sanamouda school and sexually assaulted her.

Published: 18th October 2023 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2023 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The special POCSO court, Baripada in Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday sentenced a 45-year-old man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2014.

The convict is Lambu Soren of Sanamouda village in Gorumahisani. Sources said on September 9, 2014, Soren forcibly took the 14-year-old girl to Sanamouda school and sexually assaulted her.

He also threatened to kill the girl if she revealed the matter to anyone. The girl’s parents later lodged a complaint with the police based on which Soren was arrested.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 8,000 on the convict. The district legal services authority was directed to pay Rs 4 lakh for the rehabilitation of the girl.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
POCSO court rape Minor girl

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp