Odisha to follow new strategy to reduce carbon footprint

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As Odisha’s per capita greenhouse gas emissions are the second highest in the country next to Chhattisgarh and expected to grow with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of six per cent, the state government has decided to adopt a district-wise energy transition strategy to reduce carbon footprint.

The state government will soon release a comprehensive energy action plan after consultation with stakeholders. The departments have been asked to strategise their energy transition plans for reducing carbon footprint while implementing development projects in a sustainable manner. The district-wise energy transition plan will be prepared for energy-intensive districts like Keonjhar, Angul, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh and Jajpur.

Sources said, as decided at a high-level meeting chaired by chief secretary PK Jena, a detailed implementation plan will be prepared with technical support from the German agency Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) and assistance from the Tony Blair Institute. The state government has already collaborated with the two global agencies for technical assistance in various sectors.

Meanwhile, at a time when the state government is developing an energy efficiency action plan, the Grid Corporation of Odisha Limited (GRIDCO) on Tuesday organised a workshop here to deliberate on draft documents for energy transition planning.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: As Odisha’s per capita greenhouse gas emissions are the second highest in the country next to Chhattisgarh and expected to grow with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of six per cent, the state government has decided to adopt a district-wise energy transition strategy to reduce carbon footprint. The state government will soon release a comprehensive energy action plan after consultation with stakeholders. The departments have been asked to strategise their energy transition plans for reducing carbon footprint while implementing development projects in a sustainable manner. The district-wise energy transition plan will be prepared for energy-intensive districts like Keonjhar, Angul, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh and Jajpur. Sources said, as decided at a high-level meeting chaired by chief secretary PK Jena, a detailed implementation plan will be prepared with technical support from the German agency Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) and assistance from the Tony Blair Institute. The state government has already collaborated with the two global agencies for technical assistance in various sectors.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, at a time when the state government is developing an energy efficiency action plan, the Grid Corporation of Odisha Limited (GRIDCO) on Tuesday organised a workshop here to deliberate on draft documents for energy transition planning. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp