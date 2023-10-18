‘Pratikshya’ wins National film award

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odia film ‘Pratikshya’ was awarded the Best Odia Film award by President Droupadi Murmu at the 69th National Film Awards ceremony in New Delhi on Tuesday.Director and producer of the film Anupam Patnaik received the prestigious award from the President.

Inspired by a book written by award-winning author Gaurahari Das, the film narrates the story of an unemployed boy from a middle-class family who waits for his father’s death to get a job under the government’s scheme of compassionate appointment.

It stars Dipanwit Dashmohapatra, Choudhury Jayprakash Das and Barsha Patnaik, among others. In November last year, ‘Pratikshya’ bagged the best story award in the 11th Annual DC South Asian Film Festival held in Washington DC, the US, and it was also screened at the Indian Panorama section of IFFI 2022.

